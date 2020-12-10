'Severe' human rights abusers hit by UK sanctions
- Published
The UK has imposed sanctions on 10 politicians and others accused of human rights breaches in Russia, Venezuela, The Gambia and Pakistan.
Travel bans and asset freezes are being placed on three people in Russia accused of torture and other acts against LGBTQ people in Chechnya.
In Venezuela, sanctions are also being imposed on senior security figures.
Ex-Gambian President Yahya Jammeh is being penalised for the killings of protesters and minority groups.
And Ahmad Anwar Khan, the former senior superintendent of police in Malir District, Pakistan, is facing sanctions for the same offences.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused him of overseeing "aggressive practices" resulting in the deaths of more than 400 people.
He said the punishments - which coincide with International Human Rights Day - would "send a clear message to human rights violators that the UK will hold them to account".
"The UK and our allies are shining a light on the severe and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by those sanctioned today," he said.
In the summer, the UK imposed sanctions on 49 people behind "notorious" human rights abuses.