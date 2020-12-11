Brexit: EU leaders told no UK deal more likely than not
European leaders - including France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel - have been told the EU is unlikely to get a trade deal with the UK by Sunday's deadline.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the bloc's 27 leaders talks were "difficult".
Time is running out to reach an agreement before the UK stops following EU trade rules on 31 December.
UK PM Boris Johnson says there is a "strong possibility" of no deal.
Weeks of intensive talks between officials have failed to overcome obstacles in key areas, including competition rules and fishing rights.
Mrs von der Leyen, who met Mr Johnson on Wednesday for three hours of talks, has briefed European leaders, who are meeting in Brussels for a two day-summit.
According to EU officials, she struck a downbeat note about the chances of success, saying the "main obstacles" standing in the way of a deal - disagreements over fair competition rules, how a deal would be enforced and fishing quotas - remained in place.
She later told reporters that the two sides' positions "remained apart on fundamental issues".
'Market pre-conditions'
The EU is determined to prevent the UK from gaining what it sees as an unfair competitive advantage from having tariff-free access to its markets but the ability to set its own standards on products, employment rights and business subsidies.
Mrs von der Leyen said the UK would not be required to "follow" every new rule or product standard imposed by the EU after 31 December.
But if the UK decided to go its own way on some rules, there would be a price to pay, she added.
"We have repeatedly made clear to our UK partners that the principle of fair competition is a pre-condition to privileged access to the EU market," she said.
"This is not to say that we would require the UK to follow us every time we decide to raise our level of ambition, for example in the environmental field," she added.
"They would remain free - sovereign, if you wish - to decide what they want to do. We would simply adapt access the conditions for access to our market accordingly, the decision of the UK, and this would apply vice versa."
Mr Johnson, who has been pressing for a deal similar to the one the EU finalised a deal with Canada in 2017, has said he couldn't accept the UK remaining "locked" into the EU's legal system, or being punished if it diverged from EU standards.
Brexit - The basics
- Brexit happened but rules didn't change at once: The UK left the European Union on 31 January 2020, but leaders needed time to negotiate a deal for life afterwards - they got 11 months.
- Talks are happening: The UK and the EU have until 31 December 2020 to agree a trade deal as well as other things, such as fishing rights.
- If there is no deal: Border checks and taxes will be introduced for goods travelling between the UK and the EU. But deal or no deal, we will still see changes.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden suggested the EU's unwillingness to compromise was "frustrating" as the two sides were "90% of the way there".
If the two sides fail to agree a deal, it could result in taxes being imposed on each other's imports from 1 January, leading to higher prices for the goods the UK buys and sells from and to the EU, among other changes.
Asked during a BBC interview about the implications of defaulting to World Trade Organisation rules for trade, he said any change in the UK's trading relationship with the EU was bound to be "challenging".
And he suggested it would not be in either side's interest to tax products, such as beef, lamb or car parts.
"If that happens, we will ensure we provide appropriate support and we are already in discussion with farmers in the lamb industry and in extensive discussion with the automobile sector," he told BBC Radio 4's Today.
EU prepares for no deal
The EU has set out the contingency measures it would take in the event of no trade agreement being reached with the UK.
The plans aim to ensure that UK and EU air and road connections still run after the post-Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.
They also allow the possibility of fishing access to each other's waters for up to a year, or until an agreement is reached.
Mrs von der Leyen said they were a "short-term fix" and "one way or the other, in less than three weeks it will be new beginnings for old friends".