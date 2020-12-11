Brexit: Malcolm Turnbull tells UK 'be careful what you wish for' over EU trade
- Published
A former Australian prime minister has warned the UK to be "careful what you wish for" when it comes to EU trade.
Boris Johnson has told people and businesses to prepare for the "strong possibility" we will not agree a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, and end up trading on "Australian" terms.
But Malcolm Turnbull said there was no trade deal between his country and the bloc, which meant "large barriers".
The UK and the EU have until 31 December to come to an agreement.
If a deal is not struck, they will move to trading on World Trade Organisation rules - meaning tariffs or charges could be imposed on goods the UK buys and sells from and to the EU.
Talks are ongoing, but Mr Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed this week that a final decision on whether a deal can be reached must be made by Sunday,
The UK government has said throughout trade negotiations with the EU that it is seeking a "Canada-style" Free Trade Agreement, meaning tariffs would not being imposed.
However, it has also said if that type of deal was not possible, it would move to an "Australian-style relationship" with the bloc, and the country would "prosper" either way.
'Friction'
Australia is negotiating a free trade deal with the EU, but does not currently have one.
It largely does business with the EU on World Trade Organisation rules, but has a few specific arrangements in place, such as co-operation on science and trade on wine - something that would not be the case for the UK if it leaves EU rules without a deal.
Australia has free trade agreements with most if its geographical neighbours and does not do nearly as much trade with the EU as the UK does.
Speaking on BBC Question Time, Mr Turnbull said: "Australia has a deal with the EU on WTO terms and there are really some very large barriers to Australian trade with Europe, which we are seeking to address as we negotiate a free trade agreement with Europe
"But Australians would not regard our trade relationship with Europe as being a satisfactory one.
"There are very big barriers to Australian exports of agriculture products in particular and a lot of friction in the system in terms of services.."
Mr Turnbull is the former leader of Australia's centre-right Liberal Party and was prime minister of the country between 2015 and 2018.