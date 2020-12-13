Brexit trade talks: ‘Political will’ needed for deal, says Dominic Raab
- Published
"Political will" is needed for the UK and EU to agree a post-Brexit trade deal, says Dominic Raab.
The foreign secretary said the situation was "finely balanced" after negotiations between the two sides carried on through the night.
But he said the EU would need to change its position for progress to be made.
Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are due to speak at 11:00 GMT to decide if a deal can be done.
Earlier this week, the two leaders set a deadline of Sunday to decide whether to abandon negotiations or keep them going.