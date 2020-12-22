EU and UK in 'final push' for post-Brexit trade deal
- Published
Negotiators are making a "final push" to reach a post-Brexit trade deal, the EU's Michel Barnier has said.
The bloc's negotiator told diplomats from its 27 member states there was little time left to reach agreement before the 31 December deadline.
The UK leaves EU trading rules in just nine days time.
Talks have been taking place round the clock to try and settle differences over fishing, competition rules and how future disputes will be resolved.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Mr Barnier said: "We are really in a crucial moment and we are giving it a final push. In 10 days, the UK will leave the single market."
One EU diplomat told the BBC Mr Barnier had told the meeting that while most issues had either been agreed or were close to being settled, differences on fishing access and quotas "remain difficult to bridge".
He suggested the EU's view was the UK is "not moving enough yet to clinch a fair deal on fisheries".
While some progress on other issues has been made in recent days, there has been little sign of a major breakthrough on fish which could pave the way for an overall agreement.
The UK has insisted that, as a sovereign state, it must have control of its waters from 1 January and retain a much larger share of catch from them than it does under the current quota system.
The EU wants to phase in a new system over a much longer period and retain significant access to UK waters for boats from France, Spain and other countries with large fishing industries.
The basics
- Brexit happened but rules didn't change at once: The UK left the European Union on 31 January 2020, but leaders needed time to negotiate a deal for life afterwards - they got 11 months.
- Talks are happening: The UK and the EU have until 31 December 2020 to agree a trade deal as well as other things, such as fishing rights.
- If there is no deal: Border checks and taxes will be introduced for goods travelling between the UK and the EU. But deal or no deal, we will still see changes.
Downing Street sources told the Press Association that Boris Johnson was in "close contact" with European President Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the pair were "speaking from time to time".
Speaking on Monday, Boris Johnson said the state of the talks remained "unchanged".
"There are problems," he said. "It's vital that everyone understands that the UK has got to be able to control its own laws completely, and also that we have got to be able to control our own fisheries."
EU diplomats have suggested the bloc would be willing to continue negotiations beyond 1 January if necessary.
If there is no trade deal by that point, both sides could place import taxes on each other's goods, potentially affecting prices.
Mr Johnson suggested the UK could cope with this outcome, which would see trade between the two governed by World Trade Organization rules, describing it on Monday as "more than satisfactory".