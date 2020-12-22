Peter Cruddas: PM overrules watchdog with Tory donor peerage
- Published
Boris Johnson has nominated businessman Peter Cruddas for a peerage, despite his rejection by the honours watchdog.
The Lords Appointments Commission did not support ennobling the businessman, who quit as Tory co-treasurer in 2012 following cash-for-access allegations.
Mr Cruddas later won a libel case against a newspaper over its claims.
The prime minister rejected the commission's recommendation, saying Mr Cruddas would make a "valuable contribution" to the Lords.
But Labour accused Mr Johnson of "cronyism".
Former Archbishop of York John Sentamu and ex-MI5 boss Sir Andrew Parker are also among those receiving peerages in the political honours list.
'Historic concerns'
Mr Cruddas, who has donated more than £3m to the Conservatives since 2007, resigned as party co-treasurer in 2012 after a newspaper story was published suggesting he was offering access to then Prime Minister David Cameron for a donation of £250,000 a year.
But the following year he won £180,000 in damages in a libel victory against the Sunday Times, which had published the claims. The damages were later reduced to £50,000 on appeal.
In a letter to the Lords appointment commission, Mr Johnson says its rejection. earlier this month, of Mr Cruddas's nomination for a peerage "relates to historic concerns in respect of allegations" made during his time as co-treasurer.
But he added that the allegations were found to be "untrue and libellous" and that an internal Conservative Party investigation discovered "no intentional wrongdoing" on Mr Cruddas's part.
Mr Johnson also says the committee found "no suggestion of any matters of concern" before or since the 2012 allegations.
Mr Cruddas, a self-made City tycoon and Brexit supporter, has a "long track record of committed political service" and is one of the UK's "most successful business figures", the prime minister argues.
The decision to go against the commission's recommendations is a "clear and rare exception" to the norm, added the PM.
The commission provides advice but appointments to the Lords are ultimately a matter for the prime minister.
'Different rules'
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "After months of revelations about the cronyism at the heart of this government, it's somehow appropriate the prime minister has chosen to end the year with a peerage to Peter Cruddas."
She added that there was "one rule for the Conservatives and their chums, another for the rest of the country".
Former environment minister Sir Richard Benyon; former MEPs Dame Jacqueline Foster, Syed Kamall and Daniel Hannan; Cerebral Palsy Scotland chief executive Stephanie Fraser; and Dean Godson, director of the Policy Exchange think tank have also been nominated for Conservative seats in the Lords.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has chosen Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake; former MPs Jennifer Chapman and Vernon Coaker; former MEP Wajid Khan; and Gillian Merron, chief executive of the Board of Deputies of British Jews and a former Labour MP.
As well as Mr Sentamu and Sir Andrew, the nominations for crossbench - non-party - peerages are former judge Sir Terence Etherton and Sir Simon, former permanent under-secretary at the Foreign Office.
The Lord Speaker, Lord Fowler, criticised the number of new peers, which will bring the total membership of the House of Lords to more than 830.
It added "insult to injury" that the appointments had been announced while Parliament was in recess, he said.