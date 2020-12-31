Covid: UK will bounce back this year, says Johnson
- Published
Boris Johnson has said the UK faces months of "hard struggle" as it tries to overcome the Covid pandemic.
But, in his New Year message, the prime minister predicted that the release of vaccines would end the crisis and that the country would "bounce back".
He said people would do "normal things" like hold hands and visit pubs again.
Mr Johnson also promised the completion of the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU would leave the UK "free" to do more business with the rest of the world.
Covid cases continue to surge across the UK, with another 55,892 daily cases of coronavirus reported on Thursday, up from 50,023 on Wednesday. It also recorded a further 964 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
Three-quarters of England's population begin the new year in the highest level of restrictions, while Northern Ireland, Wales and all of mainland Scotland are in lockdown.
But the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been given the go-ahead for use next week, on top of the Pfizer-BioNTech injections which began in early December.
In his message, Mr Johnson said that "with every jab that goes into the arm of every elderly or vulnerable person, we are changing the odds in favour of humanity and against Covid".
He added: "And we know that we have a hard struggle still ahead of us for weeks and months, because we face a new variant of the disease that requires a new vigilance.
"But as the sun rises tomorrow on 2021 we have the certainty of those vaccines."
'Spirit of togetherness'
The prime minister, who was himself hospitalised with Covid in April, said: "I can imagine that there will be plenty of people who will be only too happy to say goodbye to the grimness of 2020."
But he argued that people had "rediscovered a spirit of togetherness, of community", in the struggle against the disease.
"I believe 2021 is, above all, the year when we will eventually do those everyday things that now seem lost in the past - bathed in a rosy glow of nostalgia, going to the pub, concerts, theatres, restaurants, or simply holding hands with our loved ones in the normal way," he said.
"We are still a way off from that. There are tough weeks and months ahead.
"But we can see that illuminated sign that marks the end of the journey, and even more important, we can see with growing clarity how we are going to get there."
The prime minister said the UK's bioscience and artificial intelligence industries, and its "world-leading battery and wind technology", would help the country "bounce back" in 2021 and "in the years to come".
He looked forward to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow in November as a chance to show the world "an open, generous, outward-looking, internationalist and free-trading global Britain".
In his New Year message, released on Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the UK's "best years are still to come".
But it was "our duty to stay safe, to look after neighbours, keep up the national effort that has got us this far", he added.