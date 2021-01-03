Covid: Regional rules 'probably going to get tougher', says Boris Johnson
- Published
Regional restrictions in England are "probably about to get tougher" to curb rising Covid infections, the prime minister has warned.
Boris Johnson told the BBC tougher measures may be required in parts of the country in the coming weeks.
He said this included the possibility of keeping schools closed, although this is not "something we want to do".
But he added ministers had to be "realistic" about the spread of the new variant of the virus.
Mr Johnson said the government was "entirely reconciled to doing what it takes to get the virus down," and warned of a "tough period ahead".
He said increasing vaccination would provide a way out of restrictions and that he hoped "tens of millions" would be vaccinated in the next three months.
Defending his handling of the pandemic, the prime minister said the government had taken "every reasonable step that we reasonably could" to prepare for winter.
But, speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr programme, he said ministers "could not have reasonably predicted" the new, more transmissible variant of the virus that has emerged over the autumn.
He also urged parents to send their children to primary school on Monday if they are open in their area, adding he had "no doubt" schools were safe.
It comes after teaching unions and some councils have expressed concern about the planned reopening of primaries in most areas of England on Monday.