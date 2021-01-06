Coronavirus: Stop evictions 'so people can stay at home'
The government is being urged to prevent bailiffs evicting tenants during lockdown in England and Wales so they have a "refuge" from Covid-19.
Court-ordered evictions are due to start next Monday after being temporarily suspended.
Labour, and housing charity Shelter say everyone must be allowed to comply with Boris Johnson's "stay at home" order.
The PM said the eviction ban was "under review" after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for it to be extended.
Half a million private tenants in the UK are behind with their rent, according to research by Citizens Advice.
The average amount owed is more than £700, the charity says, and one in four private renters in arrears have been threatened with eviction or cancellation of contract by their landlord.
Evictions were banned at the start of the first lockdown in March - and the UK government has also extended the notice period landlords must give from three to six months.
Courts began to clear the backlog of repossession cases in September, starting with the most serious cases such as those involving domestic violence or anti-social behaviour.
'Raging storm'
But Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick called a so-called "Christmas truce", meaning bailiffs were not allowed to enforce possession orders between 11 December and 11 January.
Citizens Advice and Shelter are warning that unless a fresh extension to the ban is announced this week, there will be a big rise in evictions in the spring.
Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: "It is just too dangerous to start evicting people from their homes with Covid case numbers so high.
"You cannot follow the order to stay at home if you are evicted and facing homelessness.
"It's not safe for people to attend court, nor is it safe for bailiffs to enter people's homes and forcibly remove them."
She urged the government to stop evictions, adding: "We all know the country is facing some of the toughest weeks ahead, the prime minister has said so himself.
"Now is not the time for people to lose their homes - their only refuge from this raging storm."
'Slow burn'
Sir Keir Starmer called on the government to extend the eviction ban "which is due to run out in just five days", as MPs debated new lockdown regulations.
The prime minister told the Labour leader the ban was "under review".
In a statement, Labour's Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire, said: "The government has asked us to stay at home, they now need to renew their commitment from March that everyone will have a safe and secure home to shelter in.
"That means a ban on evictions, a national effort to get everybody off the streets, and keeping their promise that nobody will lose their home because of coronavirus."
A government spokesperson said: "We are reviewing the measures currently in place and will provide more detail shortly, taking into account public health advice."
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has indicated that her government will extend its ban on evictions.
Research by the London School of Economics suggests the number of people in arrears could triple over the coming year - but there is unlikely to be a spike in formal evictions in the spring.
The courts are putting off hearings for many months, researchers point out, and most arrears cases do not lead to formal legal processes and evictions.
Tenants are more likely to find somewhere cheaper, share overcrowded accommodation, move back in with their parents or come to an arrangement with their landlords, the research says, and as a result the rise in evictions is more likely to be a "slow burn" stretching into 2022.