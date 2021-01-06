Local elections: May 6 date kept 'under review' says Johnson
Local elections across England planned for early May are being kept under review, Boris Johnson has said, amid the worsening Covid-19 crisis.
Voters are due to go to the polls on 6 May for a series of council and mayoral polls which were due to happen in 2020 but were postponed by a year.
The PM told MPs the date was set down in law but would be kept under review.
The BBC understands local leaders in Manchester have spoken with the government about a further delay.
They and other elected officials across England are understood to have discussed delaying the elections until June or July, with some urging a delay until the autumn.
The final decision will be taken by the government.
It comes amid doubts whether existing coronavirus restrictions across England will be sufficiently relaxed to allow campaigning to take place and for the polls to go ahead on schedule.
MPs will vote later on legislation that will allow the new measures to be in place until 31 March.
England's current national lockdown is set to last until the middle of February at the earliest and could be further extended, depending on the success of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout.
In a statement to Parliament, Mr Johnson told MPs the lockdown would be lifted gradually when conditions allowed rather than ending "in a bang".
May's elections are set to be the biggest for years after last year's contests were pushed backed by a year due to the pandemic.
In total, 118 council elections due to have taken place in 2020 are scheduled for 6 May as well as the delayed mayoral polls in London, Bristol, Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and Liverpool City region.
Asked to confirm that these would go ahead as scheduled, Mr Johnson told MPs "that's what the law provides for though obviously we have to keep it under review".
The Cabinet Office said it was working with electoral and public health officials to enable people to participate safely and to ensure polling stations were Covid-secure.
'Short notice'
It said measures could be put in place at "short notice" to allow more people to cast their votes by post as well as contingency plans for those forced to self-isolate in the run-up to the poll.
"We continue to work closely with the electoral community and public health bodies to resolve challenges and ensure everyone will be able to cast their vote safely and securely - and in a way of their choosing," it said.
The government has signalled it will not allow a postal-only vote, saying this would "remove choice" from those who wanted to vote in person and increased the risk of fraud.
The Electoral Commission has said it believes the elections can go ahead as planned but local leaders are understood to be urging the government to make a swift decision.
Elections for the Welsh Assembly and Scottish Parliament are also due to take place on 6 May. The Welsh authorities have said votes will not counted until the day after the polls close because of the pandemic.