Ex-MP quits Labour ahead of sexual harassment disciplinary process
- Published
A former Labour MP has quit the party before disciplinary proceedings against him concerning sexual harassment could be concluded, Labour has said.
Kelvin Hopkins was suspended by the party in 2017 after a Labour activist, Ava Etemadzadeh, accused him of inappropriate physical contact.
Ms Etemadzadeh said the ex-MP's exit from the party was "disappointing".
The BBC has attempted to contact Mr Hopkins for a response, but he has previously denied the accusations.
A Labour spokesperson said it "takes all complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken. "We are disappointed that the party's disciplinary processes did not reach a conclusion due to Kelvin Hopkins' decision to resign his membership," they added. "We are establishing an independent process to investigate complaints, including sexual harassment, to ensure complainants can feel confident that in coming forward they will be heard and get the justice they deserve."
Mr Hopkins stood down as MP for Luton North ahead of the 2019 election - a decision, he said, which was to do with his wife's health, not the accusations.
He was originally referred to the party's National Constitutional Committee following the allegations in 2017 and had previously expressed frustration at the length of time the hearing was taking.
Responding to his decision to leave the party, Ms Etemadzadeh tweeted: "This is very disappointing news. I hope Keir Starmer listens to my concerns and fixes this broken system."