Private Members Bills: Will MPs lose their chance to pitch their laws?
Mark D'Arcy
Parliamentary correspondent
- Published
Whether it's banning overpriced school uniforms, tougher enforcement of the National Minimum Wage, or stopping sewage being discharged into rivers, there are plenty of interesting policies being promoted in the current crop of Private Members Bills (PMBs) in the Commons.
But later on Wednesday, MPs may vote to stop the lot of them in their tracks.
To reduce Commons sittings during the latest phase of the pandemic, the Leader of the Commons, Jacob Rees Mogg, wants to postpone the Friday sittings, at which MPs normally consider PMBs, until at least April.
And even if those sittings resume on schedule, there will be perilously little time left to get them through both Houses of Parliament, before the current long parliamentary year draws to a close and all in-passed legislation lapses.
Private Members Bills are proposed new laws chosen by individual MPs who've won a kind of parliamentary lottery for debating time in which they can be considered.
Winning a high place in this annual "ballot" is a mixed blessing. On the one hand, a successful MP has a chance to get something into law - on the other, it's a huge amount of work in a very uncertain cause.
The Private Members Bill system is a thicket of complex procedures and any proposal is vulnerable to all manner of professional fouls from opponents.
Having the whole thing summarily cancelled is a new and unexpected hazard, and those MPs who've sunk a lot of work into their bills are rather aggrieved.
Take Mike Amesbury, the Labour MP who won the top place in the ballot, and steered his Education (Guidance about costs of school uniforms) Bill through Second Reading last year.
He's had a long wait for coronavirus restrictions on Parliament to be relaxed to the point where his bill could clear committee, and it was due back before the House on 29 January for its final consideration.
That would have given it plenty of time to get through the House of Lords and onto the Statute Book - but maybe not now, if those last rites are now delayed until April.
He's frantically seeking some way of getting the bill, which has support from the government, through.
MPs, like Labour's Paula Barker - due to have the Second Reading of her National Minimum Wage Bill on Friday - or the Conservative Philip Dunne - whose Sewage (Inland Waterways) Bill was up on 22 January - could also see the legislative cup dashed from their lips.
Alternative proposals
There are genuine safety concerns. The unions in Parliament reportedly want to shift to a three day week for the duration and the proposal seems to have emerged out of Monday's meeting of the House of Commons Commission - the administrative arm of the House.
But there are alternatives being proposed. One is to give all the PMBs awaiting their initial debate - the Second Reading - formal approval, which would allow them to go forward, one by one, into committee scrutiny.
Another is to allow the lot to be "carried forward" into the next parliamentary year - this is sometimes done with government bills, but has not been used for PMBs.
Wednesday's debate will see Conservative backbenchers - the awkward squaddies who revel in the PMB process - stage a rear-guard action against cancellation
One observes sourly that the government is all to ready to cancel one of the few bits of parliamentary action they don't control.