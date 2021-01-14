Patel: No new Covid rules today or tomorrow
The home secretary has said the government will not announce new Covid restrictions in England on Thursday or Friday, but did not rule out further measures being announced next week.
Priti Patel told ITV her focus was on enforcing the current lockdown rules.
It is thought ministers are considering measures like requiring masks outside or allowing people to exercise only with people they live with.
On Wednesday, the UK recorded 1,564 new deaths, the highest daily total so far.