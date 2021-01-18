Brexit: Fishing firms hold London protest over disruption
- Published
Fishing businesses hit by post-Brexit export problems have demonstrated outside various government departments in Westminster.
Exports of fresh fish and seafood have been severely disrupted by new border controls since the UK's transition period ended earlier this month.
A BBC reporter said between 15-20 lorries had been driving up Whitehall in central London.
The prime minister has promised compensation for affected firms.
Industry associations have complained that extra paperwork has made it difficult to deliver fresh produce to mainland Europe before it goes off.
On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said ministers were working with the sector to resolve "teething problems" faced by exporters.
Mark Moore, manager of the Dartmouth Crab Company, said his business and others were protesting to "raise awareness" of the impact of new border checks.
He told BBC Radio Five Live his company had faced delays of up to eight and a half hours when delivering produce into the European Union.
He added that the situation was "especially difficult" for the shellfish sector, where goods were at risk of going off before reaching customers.
"It's not about the increased documentation per se," he said.
"We have taken that on board, and we ourselves - and I know many others - have had no issues with producing the actual paperwork."
"It's the volume required and the timeframe in which to produce it, which doesn't lend itself to live shellfish and fish generally."