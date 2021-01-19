Conservative rebel MPs pressure government over genocide clause
- Published
The government is facing a rebellion over the Trade Bill, and plans to give British courts the right to decide if a country is committing genocide.
Rebel Tory MPs want to allow Parliament to debate ending trade deals with countries the court deems responsible for deliberate mass killings.
The government says trade policy should not be set by the courts.
But some MPs think the proposal would be a good way of targeting China and its treatment of the Uighur people.
The MPs' amendment to the Trade Bill is a watered-down version of an earlier proposal from the House of Lords, which would force the government to withdraw from any free trade agreement with any country found guilty of genocide.
Currently, only international courts decide if a country has committed genocide and trade deals are matters for governments.
The new proposal is signed by 10 Conservative MPs, one of whom described their amendment as "tidier" than the Lords version and designed to attract more support.
A government advisor said the change was "meaningless" because it would still give control over trade policy to the courts.
In recent months, the government has come under pressure to take a firmer stance against China, particularly in light of human rights abuses towards the Muslim Uighur community.
Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani said the UK should "never to let economic concerns trump ethical ones by dealing with genocidal states".
"Why would we want to use our newfound freedom to trade with states that commit and profit from genocide? Britain is better than that."
Shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry said Labour would be supporting the new amendment arguing that the government "does not consider human rights abuses enough before signing up to trade deals".
But former trade secretary Liam Fox said the amendment contained "a lot of muddled thinking" which could create "a number of unwelcome legal precedents".
"We want to keep the courts out of political decisions," he said.