Coronavirus: Priti Patel says UK should have closed borders in March 2020
Priti Patel says the UK should have closed its borders in March 2020 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video call obtained by Guido Fawkes, the home secretary told Tory supporters she was an "advocate" of closing the borders 10 months ago.
Between mid March and June, the UK did not impose a ban or quarantine restrictions on international travellers arriving in the UK.
A Home Office spokesman said there were now "strong measures" at the border.
Throughout February 2020 and into March, the government had rules in place to make international travellers from the Hubei province in China, parts of South Korea, Iran and Italy self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the UK.
But on 13 March 2020, this rule was removed and replaced with guidance advising all people in the UK, including arrivals, to self-isolate if they developed symptoms.
It was not until June that quarantine rules were introduced for all arrivals in the UK - including British citizens - and by July, so-called "travel corridors" were introduced, removing the need to self-isolate when coming to the UK from certain countries.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made weekly announcements on which countries were included on the list - but on Monday, the government closed all travel corridors to "protect against the risk of as yet unidentified new strains" of coronavirus.
The government was criticised for acting too late over border policy, with the Home Affairs Committee of MPs publishing a report in August, saying a lack of measures earlier in the pandemic was a "serious mistake" and the change in rules in March was "inexplicable".
A Home Office spokeswoman responded to the criticism at the time saying all government decisions had been "been guided by the science, with appropriate measures introduced at the right time to keep us all safe".
Now the home secretary has been recorded telling a Zoom call with the Conservative Friends of India group on Tuesday night: "On 'should we have closed our borders earlier', the answer is yes, I was an advocate of closing them last March."
Labour's shadow home secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, said it was a "shocking admission" from Ms Patel, and the government had "left our doors open to the virus and worrying mutations".
He added: "Ministers now need to - urgently - review and overhaul border policy, whilst taking responsibility for the huge damage their incompetence has done to our national safety and security."
Asked about Ms Patel's comments on the call, a Home Office spokesman said: "We have strong measures at the border in place which are vital as we roll out the vaccine."