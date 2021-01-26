Covid: Cancel developing countries' debt, MPs urge
The UK government should cancel the debt owed by developing countries struggling with the impact of Covid-19, MPs have said.
The International Development Committee warned that the pandemic was fuelling extreme poverty and food insecurity.
It was also disrupting routine healthcare, such as tuberculosis immunisations, it added.
The Foreign Office said it was spending £1.3bn to protect livelihoods, improve health systems and distribute vaccines.
More than two million people around the world have died after contracting coronavirus, with almost 100 million cases reported.
The committee said that, due to disruption caused by the pandemic, millions of people in developing countries were more at risk from diseases such as tuberculosis because of missed immunisations.
Millions were more likely to lose their livelihoods because of the global recession and millions of women were more exposed to sexual violence.
The MPs want the government to provide more aid to address the problems and cancel long-term national debt that was diverting cash away from those in need.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We'll only be safe from coronavirus when we're all safe - which is why the UK is leading global efforts to fight this pandemic, committing up to £1.3bn of new UK aid to find and equitably distribute a vaccine, strengthen health systems, protect livelihoods and support the global economy."
They added that the UK would use its 2021 presidency of the G7 group of leading economies "to help the world build back stronger and fairer after the pandemic".
This would include "promoting open societies, championing gender equality and girls' education, and setting out new international approaches to global health security and climate action", the spokesperson said.