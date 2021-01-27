Coronavirus: Vaccinate teachers at half-term - Starmer
- Published
Sir Keir Starmer has called on the government to "use the window" of the February half-term to vaccinate all teachers and support staff.
Speaking at Prime Ministers Questions, the Labour leader said reopening schools must be a national priority.
Labour is urging bringing forward the vaccination of key workers alongside others in high risk groups.
Boris Johnson said teachers in the top nine priority groups would be vaccinated as a "matter of priority".
The prime minister added: "I know how deeply frustrating it is, the extra burden that we have placed on families by closing the schools."
Labour wants to see keyworkers in critical professions added to the first phase of the vaccination programme - which would see them vaccinated alongside those in categories 5 to 9, which includes adults over 50 years of age and those in certain at-risk groups.