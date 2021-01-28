Coronavirus: Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne criticised over 'dangerous' Covid claims
A Conservative MP has come under fire after claims he spread "dangerous misinformation" about coronavirus.
Sir Desmond Swayne told an anti-lockdown group that statistics on the virus "appear to have been manipulated" and risks to the NHS were "manageable".
Conservative Party chairwoman Amanda Milling said she "completely condemns" Sir Desmond's comments.
But Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, has written to the party calling for more action.
She said Sir Desmond had "used an interview to spread dangerous misinformation about coronavirus".
Sir Desmond - who has been a frequent critic of lockdown measures in Parliament - declined to comment on the story when contacted by the BBC.
'Shocking'
But the New Forest West MP later tweeted that "an examination of his blogs" would reveal that he was "a most enthusiastic vaccinator".
It is understood the party's Chief Whip, Mark Spencer, will speak to the MP and ask him to attend a meeting with scientific advisers.
Sir Desmond spoke to the group - which also questions the safety of the vaccine - during a recorded interview in November.
He told them the virus "seems to be a manageable risk, particularly as figures have been manipulated".
"We're told there is a deathly, deadly pandemic proceeding at the moment. That is difficult to reconcile with ICUs (intensive care units) actually operating at typical occupation levels for the time of year and us bouncing round at the typical level of deaths for the time of year," he said in the interview.
The interview has surfaced as the UK passed 100,000 deaths linked to the virus and NHS data shows over 37,000 people are in hospital with Covid-19.
In her letter to the Conservative chairwoman, Angela Rayner said: "Following [Sir Desmond's] shocking refusal to apologise for his behaviour, I urge you to make clear what action you will take. It is the duty of all of us to support the national effort to vaccinate Britain."
"The seriousness of his actions cannot be understated. For a member of Parliament to appear on this platform and undermine our fight against the pandemic could have truly devastating consequences."
A spokesperson for the Conservative Whips Office also condemned Sir Desmond's comments, adding: "[It is] on all of us to work together to control the virus to protect the NHS and save lives."