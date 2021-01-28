Renters in England set to be allowed to keep 'well-behaved pets'
People living in rented homes in England could automatically be allowed to keep "well-behaved" pets under new measures announced by the government.
Housing Minister Chris Pincher said the new "model tenancy agreement" will stop landlords banning all animals.
It is not legally binding, but ministers hope landlords will adopt it.
They say only 7% of private landlords advertise pet-friendly properties, meaning many people have to give up their companions to find a home.
The RSPCA, which has campaigned for the change, said it was a "big step forward" for pet owners.
The government has published its updated model tenancy agreement on its website, which landlords can download and use for free when renting out a property.
It includes consent for pets as the default position, meaning landlords using the contract will have to object in writing within 28 days of a written pet request from a tenant to overturn it - and provide a good reason.
Using the contract template is voluntary, so some landlords will chose not to include the pet clause when renting out properties.
But campaigners are encouraging them to use the document as best practice.
Rachel Williams, senior parliamentary advisor at the RSPCA, said: "As many existing pet friendly landlords will testify, pet owners can be some of the best tenants.
"And with landlords' support in encouraging responsible pet ownership measures through their tenancy agreements we could see real progress in animal welfare too."
Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell has campaigned for getting rid of no pet clauses from rental contracts.
He proposed his own bill in the Commons - which he calls "Jasmine's Law" after a Weimaraner dog who has been unable to stay with her owner due to the tenancy agreement.
The MP said: "Blanket bans on pets are 'unfair' and these changes are clear indications that the government recognises the extent of the problem."
But he added that the model tenancy agreement was "just a template" and not legally binding.
"Consequently, this campaign must continue, and we must turn these proposals into law to ensure a pet in every home."
Housing minister Mr Pincher said the action "strikes the right balance between helping more people find a home that's right for them and their pet while ensuring landlords' properties are safeguarded against inappropriate or badly behaved pets".