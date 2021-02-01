James Brokenshire has lung removed after cancer recurrence
Former Home Office Minister, James Brokenshire, has been discharged from hospital following surgery to remove his right lung.
The Old Bexley and Sidcup MP stepped back from his government role last month after discovering his lung cancer had returned.
Writing on twitter, he praised the care he received from the "amazing" NHS and the "heroic" people who work there.
He said his next steps are "rehab and recovery".
Mr Brokenshire resigned from his role as Northern Ireland secretary in 2018 when his cancer was first diagnosed.
He returned to Parliament five weeks later after surgery to remove a lesion on his right lung.
Last month he confirmed that "frustratingly" there had been a recurrence of a tumour there.
After surgery at Guy's hospital in London he was discharged on Sunday night.
On Monday he wrote: "The care and treatment I received from our amazing NHS and the truly heroic people working within it was utterly outstanding. Next step rehab and recovery, but keeping upbeat and positive."
Diagnosis
Back in 2018, the father of three had been attending an event at Hillsborough Castle as Northern Ireland secretary when he coughed up a spot of blood.
He underwent tests that confirmed he had early stage lung cancer.
After getting the all clear, he was appointed by Boris Johnson to the Home Office last February.
The 53 year old has taken a leave of absence while he recovers at home in Bexley with his family.
Peter Cardwell, a former aide to Mr Brokenshire, praised the "brilliant medical and support staff at Guy's hospital" who treated him.
He said: "It's wonderful he is now home with his family in Bexley again and we all look forward to him recovering in his own time and, soon, being back at the front line as a Minister in the Home Office.
"James is a great friend and we were all very concerned about him. It is such a relief he is now through his surgery and recovering well."
Mr Brokenshire, who was first elected to Parliament in 2005 as MP for the former constituency of Hornchurch, has also previously served as housing secretary under former PM Theresa May.
He has called for efforts to "break some of the stigma around lung cancer" and raise awareness of the disease.