Law change to allow maternity leave for Attorney General Suella Braverman
The government is to change the law so that the Attorney General can take six months' maternity leave.
Suella Braverman, the government's chief law officer, announced in November she was expecting a baby "early next year".
She is believed to be the most senior government minister to have a child in office.
Under current laws, she would have to resign if she wanted to take time off following the birth.
The government will bring the Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Bill before MPs later on Thursday.
Until now, maternity leave has been given at the discretion of the prime minister.
The change would bring rules for government ministers in line with the civil service and Armed Forces.