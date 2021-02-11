Labour: Report into anti-Semitism dossier leak delayed
An investigation into the leaking of an internal Labour report on its handling of anti-Semitism allegations has been delayed.
Inquiry chief Martin Forde QC had hoped to publish his findings in early 2021.
But he says they have been put on hold while the Information Commissioner's Office completes out its own probe.
The leaked dossier contained claims Labour staff opposed to then leader Jeremy Corbyn hindered efforts to tackle anti-Semitism.
The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said the report was leaked in an attempt to "smear whistleblowers," who had spoken out about the party's efforts to tackle anti-Jewish racism.
The dossier - dated March 2020 and leaked in April 2020 - claimed some Labour Party workers did not want Mr Corbyn to win the 2017 general election.
The BBC had been told the 860-page document was a draft submission to inform the party's response to an investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission about anti-Semitism.
Names of staffers were not redacted when the document was leaked to the media and some of those named were considering suing for breach of confidentiality.
The Information Commissioner's Office's investigation of the leak could lead to a fine for Labour if the watchdog finds the party has breached data protection laws.
In April 2020, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ordered an inquiry into the leak and the barrister Martin Forde QC was later tasked with leading the investigation.
It had been due to report in July 2020 - but in a letter dated 11 February 2021, Mr Forde explained to Labour's ruling National Executive Committee why it has been delayed.
He said his team had been "working extremely hard to deliver our report in the early part of this year" but he was "concerned" publishing it could "prejudice" inquiries by the Information Commissioner's Office.
He promised to publish the report as soon as the commissioner's investigation is resolved.
He also dismissed as "ill-informed speculation" claims Labour has tried to influence the timing or conclusions of his report.