Covid: Too soon to book holiday, minister warns
- Published
- comments
- Comments
People in the UK should not be booking holidays at home or abroad yet due to coronavirus, the transport secretary has warned.
Grant Shapps told the BBC he did not know "where we'll be in terms of cases, deaths and vaccination" by the summer.
He said the UK was talking to other countries about setting up an "international system" for checking if people have been tested or vaccinated.
But this should not be likened to a Covid "passport", Mr Shapps added.
As it attempts to reduce the spread of new coronavirus variants from abroad, the government has promised maximum jail sentences of 10 years for people lying about their recent travel history.
An extra 1,052 deaths of people with Covid-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total to 113,850.
Under the current lockdown rules, holiday travel is not allowed in the UK.
But a fall in the number of new coronavirus cases has fuelled hopes of a return to relative normality - in terms of restrictions on travel and other activities - by the spring or summer.
However, Mr Shapps told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Please don't go ahead and book holidays. I simply don't know the answer to the question of where we'll be up to this summer.
"It's too early to give that information. The best advice to people is: do nothing at this stage."
Mr Shapps added that this applied to those wanting to take breaks "domestically or internationally" and that the prime minister's much-awaited "roadmap" statement on possibly easing the lockdown, on 22 February, could contain more detail.
"But we don't know yet whether that will include information on things like holidays, simply because we don't know where we'll be up to [by the summer], in terms of the decline in cases, deaths, vaccination," Mr Shapps said.
"And not just the vaccination programme here, but the vaccination programme internationally, because people will be going outside of our borders. So it's too soon."
The comments come amid extra travel restrictions - from Monday, people arriving in England from "red list" countries must isolate for 10 days in hotels, at a cost of £1,750.
New border measures also require international arrivals to pay for additional tests during their quarantine period.
The government has stressed it has "no plans" to introduce Covid "passports", to allow travel for those showing proof of inoculation.
But Mr Shapps said ministers had been talking to counterparts abroad about potentially setting up an "international system" to check whether people have been vaccinated or tested before entering a country.
He likened this to the "yellow fever card", without which some governments do not allow people in.
"We don't tend to call it a yellow fever passport," he added.
He was clear that any such system would apply to international travel and not determine access to domestic activities, such as going to the pub.
Travel corridors - which had been in place to allow arrivals from some countries to forgo quarantine when entering the UK - were closed last month.
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- TRAVEL RIGHTS: Can I get a holiday refund?
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, said at the time: "We've had no revenue now effectively for 12 months, give or take a few months in the summer last year.
"If we're going to have an aviation sector coming out of this, we need to open up in the summer."
The Save Future Travel Coalition, representing leading tourism operators, estimates as many as one in six UK-based jobs in the sector "have been lost or put at risk" because of the pandemic.
It wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week, urging him to provide "tailored financial support to help the industry get through the crisis" in next month's Budget.