Post-Brexit trade deal success is 'two-way street', says EU
Making post-Brexit trade work in Northern Ireland will be a "two-way street", says the European Commission.
The organisation's vice president, Maros Sefcovic, made the comment as he arrived in London to discuss border issues with the UK's Michael Gove.
Both the UK and EU have admitted there have been "teething problems" with the so-called Northern Ireland protocol since it came into force on 1 January.
But it is unclear if the two sides agree on how they will be fixed.
Mr Gove has called for an urgent "reset" on the arrangements, which see checks taking place between Northern Ireland and Great Britain - calling for a two-year "grace period" on the rules.
But the Irish Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, said any pause in enforcement could only be a matter of months, telling the BBC: "It can't be a year."
Writing to Mr Gove ahead of the meeting, Mr Sefcovic said the existing protocol was "the only way" to a void a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
However, Northern Ireland's First Minister, Arlene Foster - who wants the protocol scrapped - said "more rigorous implementation" was "not going to work".
The Northern Ireland Protocol was designed to ensure an open border remained on the island of Ireland after Brexit.
But to make it work, the two sides agreed that Northern Ireland would remain in the single market for goods, unlike the rest of the UK.
This meant checks had to be introduced on some goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Since the new rules came into force, there has been tensions at ports in Northern Ireland, with disruption to some food supplies and online deliveries.
Checks at some ports were temporarily suspended at the beginning of February over "sinister" threats made to some border staff who were carrying out checks on goods.
Unionists want the protocol to be scrapped because they say it damages trade and threatens Northern Ireland's place in the UK union.
Leader of the DUP Mrs Foster accused Mr Sefcovic of having his "head in the sand" over the issues, and called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "step up" to sort out the issues.
But the EU has stood by this part of the post-Brexit trade agreement, finalised in December and coming into force on New Year's Day.
'Make the protocol work'
As he arrived in London for his meeting with Mr Gove, Mr Sefcovic tweeted that the EU was "fully committed" to protecting peace in Northern Ireland and "making the protocol work".
But it said it would be a "two-way street" to implement the protocol, calling for "constructive, solution-driven co-operation" from both sides.
In his letter on Wednesday, the European Commission representative said Brexit had caused problems, adding: "The UK's withdrawal from the Union, its single market and customs union presents unique and significant challenges for the island of Ireland."
But he said the UK and the EU had a shared objective to "work tirelessly in order to make the protocol work" because it was "the only way" to protect the Good Friday Agreement, and to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.
🇪🇺🇬🇧 Arrived in London to meet @michaelgove on implementation of the Protocol on IE/NI— Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) February 11, 2021
👉the EU fully committed to protect peace in NI & make the Protocol work
👉its implementation is a 2-way street
👉a constructive solution-driven coop needed w/ the Joint Committee to meet asap.
Responding to the letter, the UK government pointed back to the EU's threat to control vaccine deliveries to Northern Ireland last month - which the block later revoked - by triggering a part of the protocol known as Article 16.
A spokesman said it was "disappointing" the Commission had "failed to acknowledge the shock and anger felt right across the community in Northern Ireland" as a result, and "the need to take urgent steps to restore confidence as a result".
The government said Mr Gove would "underline the need for such action and political leadership" in the meeting later.