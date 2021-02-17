Lord Frost: Brexit negotiator becomes Cabinet Office minister
- Published
The UK's Brexit trade negotiator Lord David Frost is to become a minister at the Cabinet Office, Downing Street has announced.
He had been due to become the UK's new national security adviser earlier this month, but was replaced days before he was due to start.
No 10 says he will become a full member of the cabinet from next month.
He will also represent the UK on a committee overseeing the UK-EU trade deal.
The government said he would lead on the UK's post-Brexit relations with the EU, including over trade and economic opportunities.
He will also replace Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove as UK chair of a separate committee in charge of implementing the Brexit divorce agreement.
But Mr Gove will retain his seat at the cabinet table, continuing to hold the title Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
Lord Frost said Mr Gove, who will be his new boss at the Cabinet Office, did an "extraordinary job for this country" in talks with the EU over the past year.
As new UK chair of UK-EU "joint committee" on the Brexit withdrawal treaty, Lord Frost will head talks with the EU over border tensions in Northern Ireland.
Under the treaty, which came into effect in February 2020, Northern Ireland remained part of the EU's single market for goods.
It has led to difficulties for businesses at the border in Northern Ireland due to increased paperwork and customs rules.