Next Lord Speaker: Runners and riders

Lady Hayter: Labour's deputy leader in the Lords may well be the favourite, with talk that the Labour and Conservative leaderships have done a deal to put her on the Woolsack. Her backers point to the muted cheer she received from all sides in the Lords when she appeared in the Chamber after having been sacked by Jeremy Corbyn. There might be some questions about leaping to the Woolsack from the deputy leadership of one of the parties, but she's a major player in the Lords.