2021 elections: A really simple guide

A bumper crop of elections will be held across England, Scotland and Wales on Thursday 6 May.

About 48 million people can vote to elect more than 5,000 to positions of power.

What elections are being held?

Scotland and Wales parliamentary elections

Members of two of the UK's parliaments - Holyrood in Scotland and the Senedd in Wales - will be chosen by voters in those nations.

These parliaments make decisions in key areas, including:

health

housing

education

The powers were moved away from the UK Parliament in London under a process called devolution.

Local elections

There will also be voting in 143 local council authorities in England, with about 5,000 council seats up for grabs.

Councillors are in charge of many services - from bin collections to social care, sports facilities and libraries.

London

Londoners will elect 25 members of the London Assembly - and a mayor.

The London mayor decides how much money to spend and priorities in some key areas.

For example, the mayor can set bus and Tube fares and decide targets for the number of affordable homes.

London Assembly Members examine the mayor's decisions.

Mayors

There will also be mayoral elections in:

Bristol

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Doncaster

Greater Manchester

Liverpool

Liverpool City Region

North Tyneside

Salford

Tees Valley

West Midlands

West of England

West Yorkshire

Police and crime commissioners

There will be elections in England and Wales for police and crime commissioners.

They set the budget and priorities for police in their area.

What's at stake?

Coronavirus is the most important issue to voters, according to a survey by the University of Essex.

But there are many other issues:

In Scotland , the question of independence is expected to play a big part, as the SNP seeks to hold another referendum

, the question of independence is expected to play a big part, as the SNP seeks to hold another referendum In Wales , Labour, in power since 1999, is facing a challenge from the Conservatives

, Labour, in power since 1999, is facing a challenge from the Conservatives In local elections , council tax could be a big issue as local authorities look to repair their finances

, council tax could be a big issue as local authorities look to repair their finances Mayors and police crime commissioners are relatively new and turnout could show how interested voters are

Who can vote?

To vote in the Holyrood and Senedd, elections you must be 16 or over on the day of the election.

Voters in other elections must be over 18.

All voters must be:

registered at an address in the area where they want to vote

a British citizen, an EU citizen or an eligible Commonwealth citizen.

People from another country legally living in Scotland and Wales can vote.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Councils are responsible for many services that effect everyday lives, including bin collections.

How do I vote and when do I need to register?

There are three ways to vote:

in person at a polling station (often in places such as schools and community centres)

by postal vote

by nominating someone to vote for you (a proxy vote)

The deadline to register to vote is Monday 19 April.

The deadline to register for a postal vote is:

17:00 on 20 April in England and Wales

17:00 on 6 April in Scotland

The deadline to register for a proxy vote is 17:00 on 27 April.

You can register to vote online.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Many different types of buildings - including church halls - are used as polling stations on election day

How will coronavirus affect voting?

Polling stations need to make voting Covid-secure.

Social distancing will be in place.

Voters are encouraged to bring their own pens or pencils - and those who have been shielding to vote by post.

Is there an election in my area? Enter your postcode, or the name of your English council or Scottish or Welsh constituency to find out.

But an all-postal ballot has been ruled out as too difficult to organise.

Because of social distancing, counting votes is expected to take longer and could go into the weekend.

How are the winners chosen?

Scotland, Wales and London Assembly

People have two votes - one to choose who represents the constituency, and one to choose which party represents their wider region

Mayors and police and crime commissioners

Voters select a first and second preference - if no candidate receives 50% of first-preference choices, the top two go into a run-off

The second preferences of voters whose favoured candidates have been eliminated are then taken into account

English councils

Voters have one vote for each available seat in their area (a ward or division)

In most cases, that means one vote - but large wards may have multiple seats

Whoever receives the most votes wins the seat

If one party wins more than half the council seats, they have control of the council

If no party has a majority, parties will often join forces (known as a coalition)