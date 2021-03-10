PMQs: Give MPs a vote on NHS pay, says Sir Keir Starmer
- Published
Boris Johnson has been urged to give MPs a vote on NHS pay in England, at Prime Minister's Questions.
Sir Keir Starmer said a proposed 1% rise amounted to a pay cut once inflation had been taken into account.
"Even his own MPs know he's got this wrong," the Labour leader told the PM.
Mr Johnson said he would "study" what an independent pay review panel says when it reports in May - but the government wanted to give NHS workers a rise, amid a public sector pay freeze.
The government has recommended a 1% increase to the pay body, saying it is all the country can afford at the present time.
The NHS in England had budgeted for a 2.1% rise this year before the pandemic, the service's chief Sir Simon Stevens confirmed on Tuesday.
Sir Keir said the government had broken its promise to health workers - and he accused the PM of turning his back on nurses, after taking part in last year's "clap for carers" on the steps of Downing Street.
He also contrasted the proposed pay deal for the NHS with the £45,000 pay rise awarded to the PM's former adviser Dominic Cummings, who has since left Downing Street.
Sir Keir said: "The mask really is slipping and we can see what the Conservative Party now stands for - cutting pay for nurses, putting taxes up on families.
"He's had the opportunity to change course but he's refused, so if he's so determined to cut NHS pay, will he at least show some courage and put it to a vote in this Parliament?"
Mr Johnson replied: "We're increasing pay for nurses, we're massively increasing our investment in the NHS. We are steering a steady course, where as he weaves and wobbles from one week to the next."