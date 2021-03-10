Covid-19: Evictions ban in England extended until May
The government has extended the ban on evictions enforced by bailiffs in England until the end of May.
The ban, which has already been extended several times, was due to expire at the end of March.
The government has also extended the ban on commercial evictions until 30 June, which it says will help firms as they re-open after lockdown.
Shelter said it will come as a relief to many "frightened renters" but was not a long-term solution.