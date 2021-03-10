LGBT+ adviser quits government over 'hostile environment'
A government adviser has quit after accusing ministers of creating a "hostile environment" for LGBT+ people.
Jayne Ozanne joined the government's LGBT+ Advisory Panel in 2019.
But in an interview with ITV News, she said there had been "a lack of engagement" with the group, and ministers acted against their advice.
A government spokesman said they were "committed to building a country" where all people were "free to live their lives as they choose".
Ms Ozanne said one of the reasons for her resignation was to "appeal" to Boris Johnson to take action over gay conversion therapy.
The issue was debated in Parliament on Monday, after repeated pledges from the government - and Mr Johnson - to ban the practice.
But MPs reacted angrily when Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch would not give a timeline for legislation, instead saying the government was "committed" to "ending" it.
In the interview, the campaigner, who describes herself as a gay evangelical Christian, said both Ms Badenoch and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss were known amongst the LGBT+ community as "the ministers for inequality".
She told ITV: "I don't believe that they understand LGBT people, particularly transgender people.
"I've sat in meetings and I've been astonished about how ignorant they are on issues that affect the real lives, particularly of younger people."
Ms Ozanne said she believed Mr Johnson was "a friend of the LGBT community".
But she appealed for him to take action on the gay conversion bad, saying the current proposals "do not have the confidence of the LGBT community [or] the confidence of many senior religious leaders who've also called for a ban".
After Ms Ozanne's resignation, a government spokesman said: "The government is committed to building a country in which everyone, no matter their sexuality, race or religion, is free to live their lives as they choose.
"We have repeatedly made clear that we will take action to end conversion therapy and we are working to bring forward plans to do so shortly."
The BBC understands the term of the current members of the panel is due to end on 31 March.