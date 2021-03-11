English local elections: Starmer targets NHS pay in Labour launch
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged the government to give NHS staff a "proper pay rise", as he launched his party's campaign for May's local and mayoral elections in England.
He promised to "support our nurses", after a salary increase of 1% was suggested by ministers.
Sir Keir said the focus of the elections would be on "how Britain recovers" from the pandemic.
But the Conservatives said Labour-led councils were "failing to deliver".
The government also argues that the 1% NHS pay increase - coming when much of the public sector is experiencing a par freeze - would be a real-terms rise, with inflation currently at 0.9%.
But Labour says this does not take into account a projected surge in inflation later this year.
Voting on 6 May will include polls for district and county councils in England, police and crime commissioners and city mayors, including in London.
At a virtual launch event, Sir Keir emphasised the political distance between himself and predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, saying that "this is a different Labour Party, under new leadership".
"I know how tough this year has been for our NHS and I know that now, more than ever, is the time to give our key workers a proper pay rise," he added.
"Every vote in this election is a chance to show the Conservatives that the British people value our NHS and our key workers so much more than this government does."
Sir Keir accused the Conservatives of being "out of touch and out of ideas", while raising taxes on families.
He said "amazing Labour councils and councillors" had "gone above and beyond" in helping their communities during the pandemic, including assisting in Covid contact tracing and ensuring the supply free school meals during school holidays.
Covid-secure polling
The elections represent Sir Keir's first major test since becoming Labour leader last April, as last May's elections were postponed because of Covid.
The launch comes after opinion polls suggest Labour is lagging behind the Conservatives nationally.
"They are going to be tough, these elections… in a pandemic and we are constrained in the way we can campaign," Sir Keir said.
But he argued: "After everything we've been through, we can't go back to business as usual.
"We have to build a better future, a more secure economy that works for everyone and a more prosperous and outward looking country.
"That's why these elections are so important, because they're about how Britain recovers, how our communities and public services are run and how we reward our front line."
'Keeping bills down'
Campaigning during the pandemic will look different, with doorstep activism taking place under Covid-secure guidelines.
And voters being asked to bring their own pens to the polls to prevent infection.
Conservative Party co-chairwoman Amanda Milling said: "Labour politicians are distracted from delivering on your priorities and more interested in playing political games than delivering good services.
"Only the Conservatives can be trusted to focus on your priorities with a proven record of keeping bills down and providing better local services."
Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly elections also take place on 6 May.