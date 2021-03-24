Sir Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of 'breaking promise' on Army troop numbers
- Published
Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the prime minister for "breaking a promise" not to cut British Army troops.
During Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour leader quoted Boris Johnson from the 2019 election campaign, where he pledged to maintain the Army's size.
But Sir Keir said this week's defence review would now see numbers fall by 10,000 as part of government plans.
Mr Johnson said the government was increasing spending on defence "by the biggest amount since the Cold War".
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed on Monday that the size of the Army will be reduced to 72,500 soldiers by 2025 as part of a major overhaul of the Armed Services.
He said a move towards drones and cyber warfare would mean an "increased deployability and technological advantage" for the UK, and see a greater effect could be delivered by fewer people.