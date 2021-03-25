MPs to vote on extending emergency Covid powers to autumn
MPs will vote later on extending emergency coronavirus laws in England for another six months amid warnings of a "checkpoint society".
The government says the measures are still needed to deal with the pandemic as the country moves out of lockdown.
Some Conservative backbenchers have expressed concerns about the extent and length of the powers set out in the Coronavirus Act.
A group of lockdown sceptics is calling for a suspension of the rules.
The Coronavirus Act came in to force in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic with ministers pledging to use the measures "when strictly necessary".
The law gave the government wide-ranging powers unlike others seen before - from shutting down pubs, through to detaining individuals deemed at risk as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.
MPs will be asked to extend it until the end of September as well as voting on England's roadmap out of lockdown and the continuation of virtual proceedings in the Commons.
The legislation has been given a two-year lifespan but the regulations have to be approved every six months.
Labour has indicated it will support the extension but a handful of Tory backbenchers are expected to rebel.
The deputy chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown sceptics, Steve Baker, said the vote was a "rare opportunity" for MPs to "say no to a new way of life in a checkpoint society".
He said he was reassured by the prime minister's comment at the Liaison Committee on Wednesday that "anything that is redundant will go".
Mr Baker said "at the very least" this must include "draconian police powers" which he said had a "100% unlawful prosecution record".
He said he will table an amendment to the motion asking ministers to suspend those powers and he called on the government to support it.
The Conservative leader of the group, Mark Harper, has questioned why the measures need to remain in place until September, when under the roadmap for easing lockdown in England, most restrictions should be lifted by 21 June.
On Monday he tweeted: "The burden is on government to clearly justify to Parliament each measure they wish to retain and explain why they are proportionate, reasonable and grounded in evidence."
Concerns have also been raised about so-called vaccine passports for pubs after the prime minister suggested that ministers were looking in to it.
It is understood a government review will examine how someone's status could be stored securely, potentially on their phone, and the venues where it could apply.
It is thought the review could conclude in May to coincide with the wider re-opening of hospitality in England.
The government says only necessary and proportionate measures will remain to deal with the virus.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he could see an "end" to the pandemic that would involve managing coronavirus "more like flu" with repeated and updated vaccinations.
"I'm confident that's where we can get to. I want to get to a position where we can have an updated vaccine in weeks or months, not a year," he said.