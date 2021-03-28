Covid: Lorry drivers arriving in England to be tested
- Published
Lorry drivers entering England from outside the UK will need to take a Covid-19 test within 48 hours, the transport secretary has confirmed.
The tougher measures are to "ensure we keep track of any future coronavirus variants of concern", Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter.
After the first test, drivers visiting for more than two days will be required to take one every 72 hours, he added.
The new rules will come into effect from 6 April.
Mr Shapps said in another tweet the rule change "is just to update" things now that France has dropped its cross-channel haulier testing.
Many parts of Europe, including France, are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, prompting fears of a third wave in the UK.
All drivers arriving in England from continental Europe will be required to complete passenger locator forms to facilitate contact while in the UK.
Tests will be available free at more than 40 government haulier advice sites, with fines of £2,000 for those failing to comply.
In addition to the rules on testing, lorry drivers entering the UK will have to follow government rules on social distancing.
At an MPs' hearing last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked why France had not already been added to the "red list" of countries, from which travel to the UK is banned.
Mr Johnson said there was a balance needed between protecting public health and keeping trade flowing.
