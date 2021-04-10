Election campaigns to resume after duke's death
Election campaigning will resume on Tuesday after a pause following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Elections to the Scottish and Welsh parliaments and for councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners in England are being held on 6 May.
Campaigning will resume a day after tributes are paid to Prince Philip on Monday in the House of Commons, Holyrood and the Senedd.
It will pause again on Saturday, the day of the duke's funeral.
Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling said: "The respectful pause to campaigning will end on Tuesday morning."
Labour said it will allow leafleting following tributes in Parliament on Monday with a "full return to campaigning" on Tuesday.
The party said campaigning would be suspended again on 17 April - the day of the duke's funeral - "to allow members to join a day of reflection".
"These arrangements have been agreed with the UK government," it added.
Political parties suspended their campaigning for elections after the duke's death at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.
Parliament will return a day early from recess on Monday so that MPs can honour Prince Philip, with the House of Commons sitting at 14:30 BST for tributes.
Peers - who were due to return to the House of Lords on Monday - will also start their proceedings with a humble address of condolence to the Queen.
The Scottish Parliament, the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Welsh Senedd will also be recalled on Monday for tributes.
Politicians across the UK have paid tribute to Prince Philip, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson praising his "extraordinary life".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the UK had "lost an extraordinary public servant", while Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent her condolences to the Royal Family.