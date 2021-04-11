Lessons to be learnt over lobbying role - Cameron
- Published
David Cameron has said he should have contacted the government “through only the most formal of channels" when lobbying for a financial firm.
The former prime minister has faced criticism for contacting ministers on behalf of Greensill Capital.
In his first statement on the issue, he said he should have left "no room for misinterpretation".
But Mr Cameron reiterated that he had broken no codes of conduct or government rules on lobbying.
He added: "However, I have reflected on this at length. There are important lessons to be learnt."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.