Greensill: Government to investigate David Cameron's lobbying
The government is expected to announce an investigation into David Cameron's efforts to lobby ministers on behalf of finance firm Greensill Capital.
The former prime minister has been criticised for contacting ministers via text on behalf of the company, which collapsed in March.
The probe is likely to be independent, carried out on behalf of the Cabinet Office, the BBC understands.
Mr Cameron has said he has not broken any codes of conduct or lobbying rules.
But in a statement on Sunday weeks after reports of his lobbying emerged, the former Tory leader said that he should have contacted ministers through "formal" channels.
It is not yet known who will carry out the inquiry or how wide its scope will be - with further details likely to emerge in the next few hours.
Mr Cameron began working as an adviser to Greensill Capital in August 2018, two years after he stepped down as prime minister.
In recent weeks, newspaper reports have revealed he texted Chancellor Rishi Sunak and other Treasury ministers on behalf of the company.
Mr Cameron said he had been trying to involve the company in a government-backed emergency loans scheme for firms hit by the Covid pandemic.
The government went on to reject his plans to involve Greensill in the so-called Covid Corporate Financing Facility.
Labour has said "many serious questions remain unanswered" after Mr Cameron's statement and he should be quizzed in Parliament.