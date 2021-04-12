Baroness Shirley Williams: Former cabinet minister dies aged 90
- Published
Veteran politician and Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Shirley Williams has died at the age of 90, the party has announced.
She was hailed as a "Liberal lion and a true trailblazer", by Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.
Originally a Labour MP, she was part of the "Gang of Four" who quit the party to found the Social Democratic Party.
She was a leading member of the 1970s Labour government and one of the first women cabinet ministers.
Her career in politics spanned more than 50 years, having first entered Parliament as the MP for Hitchin in 1964. She retired from political life in 2016.
The Lib Dems said she died peacefully in the early hours of Monday.