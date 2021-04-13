Greensill: Top civil servant 'joined firm before quitting'
A leading civil servant joined financial firm Greensill Capital as an adviser while still working for the government, a lobbying watchdog says.
Bill Crothers's part-time position had been "agreed" to by the Cabinet Office, the Office of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments adds.
Its chairman Lord Eric Pickles complained of a "lack of transparency" over the situation.
Mr Crothers said he had been taken on by Greensill in a "transparent" manner.
But Labour called his employment there while still working in Whitehall "extraordinary and shocking".
The revelation over Mr Crothers - who had been the government's chief procurement officer prior to being taken on by Greensill - is the latest of several stories involving the now-collapsed financial firm.
It employed former Prime Minister David Cameron as an adviser from 2018. The Sunday Times revealed that he had contacted several ministers, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak, to push for greater involvement in government loans schemes for the company.
Boris Johnson has set up an inquiry into lobbying - attempts to persuade governments to change policy - including Greensill's role.
Government sources said this would now be widened to include the situation surrounding Mr Crothers.
It has also been revealed that Lex Greensill, the Australian financier who set up Greensill Capital, worked as an unpaid Downing Street adviser when Mr Cameron was in power.
Mr Crothers, who had already left his job as chief procurement officer but remained a Civil Service employee, joined Greensill as an adviser to its board in September 2015.
The letter from Conservative peer Lord Pickles to top civil servant Alex Chisholm says: "This was agreed by the Cabinet Office under its internal conflicts-of-interest policy."
Lord Pickles asks for "guidance on the conflicts-of-interest process" undertaken.
The letter adds: "The lack of transparency around this part-time employment with Greensill may have left the misleading impression that Mr Crothers had wilfully ignored the obligation to seek advice."
Mr Crothers left the civil service in November 2015, two months after taking up his role at Greensill. He became a director of the firm in late 2016.
'Transparent'
A letter by Mr Crothers to Lord Pickles, a former Conservative Party chairman, earlier this week has also been published.
In it, he says: "I am concerned that there may be a view that I did not follow proper process regarding my role with Greensill Capital.
"I assure you that I completely respect the required process and your office, took steps to comply, and believe that I did so."
He adds: "I was transparent about the move to Greensill Capital, and it was well known at the time."
Mr Crothers goes on: "I had no reason to avoid making an application for Greensill, as it was a small company, operating in Australia, US and the UK, and had no business with the UK public sector, and continued to not have until 2018."
'Kidding themselves'
But, for Labour, shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves said: "This is an extraordinary and shocking revelation.
"The Conservatives have weakened the rules so much they may as well rip them up and start again.
"They must be kidding themselves if they think the current checks and measures they've got in place are working."
On Monday, the government announced it was launching an investigation into lobbying, following heavy criticism of Mr Cameron for his work for Greensill.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said lawyer Nigel Boardman, who is running the inquiry, would get "pretty much carte blanche to ask anybody whatever he needs to find out", ahead of reporting back in June.
But Labour has called for a panel of 16 MPs to be set up instead, with the purpose of looking at Greensill and lobbying in general, and being given eight months to reach its conclusions.
Mr Cameron has said he did not break any codes of conduct or rules on lobbying and that he welcomes the investigation launched by Mr Johnson.