The week ahead in Parliament

This is followed by a debate on the Committee on Standards reports on the confidentiality in the house's standards system and on sanctions in respect of the conduct of members. The first "fine tunes" the powers of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to act where details about an investigation are leaked and to act to rebut inaccurate information. The second clarifies that sanctions against an MP that interfere with their core parliamentary duties can only be imposed by a vote of the House, not through decisions by managers.