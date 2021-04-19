Coronavirus: Boris Johnson cancels India trip amid rising cases
- Published
Boris Johnson has cancelled a trip to India amid rising Covid cases in the country.
No 10 said the Indian PM Narendra Modi and Mr Johnson would instead speak later this month to "launch ambitious plans for the future partnership".
Downing Street said the two men would meet in person later this year.
The trip, billed as the PM's first major overseas visit since taking office, had been due to take place in January.
But it was cancelled when the UK entered a national lockdown.
The UK government had hoped the rescheduled visit in April would boost trade and investment ties, and move the two countries closer to securing a post-Brexit trade agreement.
However, the spread of a Covid variant in India had led some to suggest the trip should not go ahead.
India has been reporting more than 200,000 cases daily since 15 April - and its capital Delhi has been put into lockdown.
Health officials in the UK are investigating whether the variant, first found in India, spreads more easily and is able to resist the vaccine.
Public Health England says 73 cases have been detected in England, and four in Scotland.
India is not currently on the UK government's "red list" - meaning people returning from the country do not have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.
The chief medical advisor for NHS Test and Trace, Dr Susan Hopkins, said the UK did not have enough data yet to determine if India should be put on the list.
'Absurd'
Last week, Downing Street said Mr Johnson's visit to India would be scaled down - with the bulk of the meetings taking place on Monday 26 April, rather than across four days as originally planned.
But Labour argued the trip should be cancelled entirely, with its shadow communities minister, Steve Reed, telling Sky News he did not understand "why the prime minister can't conduct his business with the Indian government by Zoom".
One senior Conservative also told the BBC it would have been "absurd" for the trip go ahead.