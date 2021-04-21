MPs back new conduct rules to improve Parliament's culture
- Published
MPs have given the go-ahead to new proposals concerning their conduct and ways of working in Parliament.
The recommendations, from the Committee on Standards, include penalties for misconduct and new rules concerning confidentiality when grievances are raised.
It comes after a report found there was significant bullying and harassment in the Commons.
The government says it is the latest step in improving culture in the House.
MPs were debating two reports from the committee that looked at confidentiality rules when complaints are raised, and sanctions that could be imposed on Members who are found to have broken the rules.
Suggestions put forward include banning MPs from using bars and restaurants in Parliament if they are found to be in breach of the code of conduct.
It follows a vote last June to create an independent panel of experts to deal with bullying and harassment allegations.
The eight-member panel, has the power to impose sanctions including suspensions and exclusions of MPs in serious cases.
Working culture
Opening the debate, the Leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said "thorough culture change comes from setting expectations as much as creating new rules".
He told MPs: "This is the latest step in our continuing efforts to improve our ways of working so that the UK Parliament becomes more effective in its core task of serving voters.
He added: "I bring forward these motions as part of a shared endeavour to improve the way this House functions and to demonstrate our firm commitment to improving our working culture further."
He sought to reassure MPs that they would still be able to speak to colleagues about any allegations brought against them to seek support and he said cases would be heard "without prejudice".
The former leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom, said she welcomed the proposals which provided a "clear route of justice for everyone" but urged complaints to be dealt with "within a reasonable period of time".
She said the measures struck the right balance and regular reviews of how the rules were operating would allay the "suspicions and fears of some" that they could be subject to "politically motivated" attacks.
Training and sanctions would "go a long way" to improve the culture in Westminster, she added.
Labour MP and chair of the Committee on Standards, Chris Bryant, said the new rules would be "readily understandable by Members and the public" and would ensure Parliament is "always a place of respect and dignity".
He said the independent panel would have a range of measures to use that provided more than "just a slap on the wrist" at one end of the scale or "decapitation" at the other.
Liberal Democrat, Wendy Chamberlain, said it was right that the independent panel would oversee the rules so that parliament does not "mark its own homework".