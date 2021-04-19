UK government joins 'roars of outrage' over Euro league
The government has launched a "fan-led review" of football, after six English clubs announced they would take part in the planned European Super League.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he was joining the "roars of outrage" expressed at Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham's actions.
He said competition law could change if a "closed shop" arrangement went ahead.
Twelve European clubs have signed up to plans for the ESL.
The competition would have 20 teams. The 12 founding members - plus three yet to join - would be permanent and never face relegation.
The other five sides would have to qualify each year for the competition, to take place midweek and rival the Champions League.
Fans and pundits have expressed revulsion at what they claim would be an unfair competition, locking others out of top European football.
In a statement to the House of Commons, Mr Dowden criticised the so-called "big six" English clubs for going "against the very spirit of the game".
He added that owners "should remember that they are only temporary custodians of these clubs and that they forget fans at their peril".
The review had been due to take place after the pandemic, Mr Dowden said, adding that it had been brought forward because of the ESL announcement.
It would be led by former sports minister Tracey Crouch and "consider how fans can have an even greater say in the oversight of the game and models which might best achieve that", he added.
The review also look at the finances of the men's and women's game, its governance and whether an independent football regulator should be set up.
Mr Dowden said he had spoken to Uefa and the Football Association, who both oppose the move by the 12 clubs, adding that, "if they can't act, we will".
"We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening," he told MPs. "We are examining every option from governance reform to competition law and mechanisms that allow football to take place."
'Sort problems out'
But Labour urged ministers to do more, with shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens said saying it was "time for the government to get off the subs bench and show some leadership on the pitch because we need reform of football".
She added: "It's not as if there's been a blockage here in Parliament preventing the government from taking action to sort the problems out."
AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid are the other clubs who have signed up.
The 12 founding members of the ESL said the pandemic had "accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model".
They added that there was a "need to provide higher-quality matches and additional financial resources for the overall football pyramid" - the interconnected system of leagues in the English game.
Speaking earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government was "going to look at everything that we can do with the football authorities to make sure that this doesn't go ahead in the way that it's currently being proposed".