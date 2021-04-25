PM's flat refurbishment 'came from his own pocket', says Liz Truss
- Published
Boris Johnson paid for renovations to his Downing Street flat "from his own pocket", one of his ministers has said.
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss told the BBC "everything has been fully declared" in line with the rules.
But she did not answer repeated questions on whether a Tory party donor initially provided the money to him.
It comes after the PM's former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, claimed Mr Johnson had a "possibly illegal" plan for donors to pay the refurbishment.
Labour said questions remained as details over how the work was paid for has yet to be made public.
The government is supposed to publish the list of minister's Interests twice a year, but the last one showing money donated to them was released in July 2020.
Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson should come in front of MPs on Monday to answer questions and publish the list "as the public deserves [to see] it".
Mr Johnson lives in the flat above 11 Downing Street with his fiancee Carrie Symonds - a move echoed by a number of his predecessors as it is bigger than the accommodation above No 10.
In March, Downing Street dismissed as "speculation" suggestions that refurbishments on the flat last year would be paid for by Tory donors through a charity set up for this purpose, amid reports that the costs had spiralled out of control.
But on Friday, Mr Cummings launched a blistering attack on his former boss via his blog, claiming he advised the PM the renovation plans were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended".
A No 10 spokesperson said: "At all times, the government and ministers have acted in accordance with the appropriate codes of conduct and electoral law."
The controversy also comes amid an ongoing row over lobbying in Westminster, after revelations former prime minister David Cameron had texted ministers about the financial firm he was working for and businessman Sir James Dyson had directly contacted Mr Johnson over tax issues when working on ventilators during the pandemic.
'Tittle tattle'
Also talking to Marr, Ms Truss defended Mr Johnson, saying: "My understanding is the costs have been covered by the prime minister and everything has been fully declared by the rules."
But she would not answer questions when pushed repeatedly on whether the money had been put up by a party donor first.
Instead, she told the programme: "What I know is the prime minister has personally met the costs of the flat refurbishment and that is what people in Britain want to know and that is what has happened."
When asked why the list of minister's interests had yet to be published, Ms Truss replied: "I'm sure it will be published in line with the rules."
Questioned about rumours of leaks out of No 10 - also addressed by Mr Cummings in his blog - the minister urged Mr Johnson to "carry on" doing "an excellent job" rather than "listening to these noises off".
She added: "I think this a complete load of Westminster tittle tattle that people simply don't care about."