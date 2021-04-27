High Court to look at PM's Patel 'bullying' decision
By Justin Parkinson
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
The High Court has decided to look into Boris Johnson's decision that Home Secretary Priti Patel did not break Whitehall rules over bullying.
The prime minister kept Ms Patel in post last year after he found she had not breached the ministerial code, which sets behavioural standards.
But the FDA senior civil servants' union, which brought the case, argued that Mr Johnson had "erred".
The court will now give a full hearing into its claims against him.
The government opposed taking the case forward in this way, saying the ministerial code was separate from the law and should remain so.
In November, an inquiry carried out by the prime minister's head of standards, Sir Alex Allan, found that Ms Patel had "unintentionally" broken the ministerial code.
Her approach to staff had "on occasions has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt" by individuals, it added.
But it said the home secretary - who offered a "fulsome apology" - had sometimes "legitimately...not always felt supported" by others within the Home Office.
It is the prime minister's job to decide, ultimately, whether there has been a breach of the ministerial code - and Mr Johnson said he did not think Ms Patel had been guilty of one.
Choosing to keep her in post, he said she was not a "bully" and there had been "mitigating" circumstances behind her behaviour.
The inquiry's author - the prime minister's standards adviser, Sir Alex Allan - resigned following the decision and has not yet been replaced.
In the High Court, the FDA accused the government of using a "ragbag of arguments" to suggest Mr Johnson's decision should not go to a full review, rather than "identifying any clear rule or principle".
It added that there has been a "misunderstanding" of the term "bullying" by Mr Johnson.
After the judgement, FDA general secretary Dave Penman said he was "very pleased", adding: "The ministerial code is the only means by which civil servants can raise complaints against the conduct of ministers and it is vital that decisions on this are subject to the rule of law."
The government has been contacted for a response to the High Court's judgement.
What is the ministerial code?
- Government document setting out "expected standards" of behaviour in office, including "consideration and respect" for civil servants and other colleagues
- Ministers are normally expected to resign if they are found to have broken the code
- Ministers who have stepped down include Liam Fox, over taking a friend and lobbyist on official trips, and Mark Field, who grabbed a climate protester
- The code has existed since the Second World War but was not made public until 1992