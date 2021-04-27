Grenfell: Tory rebellion fails to stop fire safety cost move
- Published
Thirty-one Conservatives have rebelled against the government by supporting efforts to protect residents from covering the costs of fire safety work.
But they were unable to defeat the government with MPs voting by 320 to 256 to reject a Lords amendment to the Fire Safety Bill.
The amendment aimed to stop safety work bills being passed to leaseholders until a support scheme is in place.
Housing Minister Christopher Pincher said the amendment was "ineffective".
Thousands of leaseholders are currently facing large bills to pay for safety improvements following the Grenfell fire which killed 72 people.
The government introduced its Fire Safety Bill to address safety concerns triggered by the 2017 fire.
The bill modifies a previous law to clarify that building owners must manage and reduce the risk of fire in their properties.
However, last week the House of Lords added an amendment which sought to ensure building owners do not pass on the costs to leaseholders and tenants until a support scheme is in place.
In February, ministers said it would introduce a loan scheme to cover repair work with repayments capped at £50 a month, but this is not yet in place.
Housing Minister Chris Pincher called the Lords' amendment "ineffective and defective".
'Screams of pain'
He argued it would prevent any remediation costs from being passed to the leaseholder, even in instances where the cost was very minor - such as replacing a smoke alarm.
The minister also warned that the amendment would slow down repair work as it did not make clear who would be responsible for the costs.
Labour's shadow Home Office minister Sarah Jones said thousands of leaseholders were "worrying about their futures, getting into debt and facing bankruptcy".
"Why, when it is directly in their gift, won't the government pay to fix these problems and then go after the building companies and developers who are responsible," she asked.
The government also faced criticism from its own MPs, including former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith.
He acknowledged problems with the Lords amendment but said "My problem is I don't see the government responding to what is an overwhelming concern about what's happening to leaseholders."
Another Conservative rebel, Stephen McPartland, told MPs: "It astonishes me that people in government cannot hear the screams of pain from people begging from help."
"Homes have to be made safe it is a basic human right."
'Ping-pong'
The House of Lords has repeatedly voted to include protections for leaseholders in the bill, but the House of Commons has consistently rejected their amendments.
Both Houses have to agree the wording of the bill before it can pass, in a parliamentary process known as 'ping-pong'
The Fire Safety Bill will now head back to the House of Lords for a fourth time.
The government is under pressure to get this done before the end of the parliamentary session on Thursday.
If the bill isn't approved by both MPs and peers before then, it will be dropped.
However the government could chose to carry it over to the next session.