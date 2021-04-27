Domestic Abuse Bill to become law after stalker register plan defeated
The Domestic Abuse Bill will become law after peers withdrew demands for stalkers to be put on a register of sexual and violent offenders.
Ministers argued the move would not be effective and instead promised to strengthen the current system.
A Labour peer said she would press the government for a progress report in a year's time.
Minister Baroness Williams said the law would make a difference "to the lives of so many women and children".
The bill - which only applies to England and Wales - aims to strengthen rules surrounding controlling or coercive behaviour, target revenge porn and end the "rough sex defence" in court.
It also recognises children as victims of domestic abuse.
The House of Lords approved the bill just days before the end of the parliamentary session on Thursday.
Peers had previously defeated the government four times over changes to the bill including an effort to strengthen standards in child contact centres - neutral meeting places for children and parents who are involved in a difficult break up.
However, they accepted a series of compromises from the government to ensure the bill passed.
Crossbench peer Baroness Finlay of Llandaff said she was disappointed her amendment on child contact centres had not been accepted by the government but added she didn't want to "jeopardise" the bill.
On stalking, peers had argued that such offenders should be registered, monitored and managed under multi-agency public protection arrangements (Mappa).
The government did not support the amendment, instead promising to develop a strategy for prosecution and management of offenders within 12 months of the bill becoming law.
Home Office Minister Baroness Williams of Trafford said stalking "is a very sensitive issue and there isn't an easy solution to it".
She also said the government had provided extra funding to tackle the perpetrators.
Labour peer Baroness Royall of Blaisdon said debates in the House of Lords had "highlighted that fact that the current system is not working".
"Indeed it is indefensible and leads to thousands of women living in fear and hundreds murdered - there must be change," she added.
Her comments were echoed by Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Brinton, who said: "We have said repeatedly the consequences of these fixated, obsessive, serial and high-risk perpetrators who escalate their behaviour far too often results in serious violence and murder.
"At the end of the day, lives depend on the Government and everyone in the police and criminal justice system getting it right."