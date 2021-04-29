Nothing to see here, says Boris Johnson over flat costs investigation
- Published
Boris Johnson has said he will comply with an inquiry into the funding of his Downing Street flat revamp, but added: "I don't think there is anything to see here or worry about."
The PM insisted he was "focusing on the stuff that really matters".
The Electoral Commission believes the Conservative Party may have broken the law, amid reports costs were initially covered by donations.
Labour urged the PM to reveal "quickly" who paid the bill in the first place.
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said the situation was becoming "farcical", adding that "it would take [Mr Johnson] about one minute" to give the details, "and then he can get back on with the day job".
Questions over the funding of the Downing Street flat refurbishment, overseen by Mr Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds, have dominated the headlines for several days.
It has been reported that cost of recent works - carried out by interior designer Lulu Lytle - was as high as £200,000.
Prime ministers get £30,000 per year from the taxpayer to assist with such improvements.
Mr Johnson has said he paid the costs himself, but he has not specified whether this happened when he first received the bill, or whether he was loaned the money and later repaid it.
Normally, MPs have to register within 28 days any donations or loans that could influence their actions - and there is a list of ministers' interests with separate reporting rules.
The Electoral Commission - the watchdog overseeing political finances - has launched an investigation that will assess the Conservative Party's compliance with laws on political donations.
It said there were "reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred".
'Farrago of nonsense'
It has been reported that Ms Symonds objected the to way the flat had been decorated by previous PM Theresa May, which Tatler magazine called a "John Lewis furniture nightmare".
On a visit to a London school, Mr Johnson distanced himself from this description, saying: "The one thing I object to in this whole farrago of nonsense is I love John Lewis."
Asked if he had full confidence in the Electoral Commission, Mr Johnson said: "Of course."
But he added: "With great respect, I don't think that this is the number one issue [for the government]... by several orders of magnitude."
The prime minister's own newly appointed standards adviser, Lord Geidt, is also investigating the funding of the flat redecoration.
Downing Street has said he will publish his findings but not his full report.
This was a "long-standing practice", the prime minister's official spokesman said.
Lord Geidt does not have the power to launch his own investigations, and No 10 has confirmed that Mr Johnson remains the final adjudicator of whether the ministerial code - setting rules for behaviour in public life - has been breached.
The prime minister's flat is actually above 11 Downing Street, rather than No 10, because it offers more space.