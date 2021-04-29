PM's personal phone number found to be available online
- Published
Boris Johnson's personal mobile phone number has been found to be freely available online.
The number, published on a press release in 2006, appears to have not been changed since.
Last week officials denied that the prime minister had been told to change his mobile number.
It is understood there were suggestions within government that he should be less willing to pass on his contact details to external organisations.
Downing Street declined to comment.
Mr Johnson has come in for criticism recently over the use of his mobile phone.
It was revealed earlier this month that he had a text exchange with businessman Sir James Dyson at the start of the pandemic, in which he promised to "fix" an issue with the tax system, so that Sir James's staff could stay in the UK long enough to build ventilators needed by the NHS.
The prime minister said he had done the "right thing" in "shifting heaven and earth and doing everything I possibly could" to help increase supply.
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was wrong that friends "who've got the prime minister's number can access him and ask about tax breaks".
Ministers are issued with official mobile phones when they get a job in government but are allowed to keep their personal ones.